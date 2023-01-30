MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said an Irvington man died late Saturday night after his car left the roadway, overturned and he was “partially ejected,” according to a release from ALEA.

Rodney Dean Kennedy, 65, was driving a 2004 GMC Sierra on Boykin Road at around 11:57 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 when the car “left the roadway, overturned and struck a ditch,” according to the release.

ALEA said Kennedy was not wearing a seat belt, “was partially ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene.”

There are no additional details as troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue investigating.