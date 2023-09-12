MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Irvington man has died after he was involved in a motorcycle crash Monday evening, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.

Jeremy Johnson, 44, died in the single-vehicle crash that occurred at 7 p.m. Monday. According to ALEA officials, Johnson was driving a 2001 Suzuki motorcycle when it left the road and hit two street signs. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on Alabama 188 near the 3-mile marker, which is about 10 miles west of Mobile city limits.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate the crash.