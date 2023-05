MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Irvington man died Monday night after he drove off the roadway and hit a tree off Padgett Switch Road, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Kristopher N. Bradley, 46, was pronounced dead on scene. ALEA said Bradley was not wearing a seatbelt.

No further information is available as troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.