MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — An Irvington man was convicted of drug-related charges after he was found with pure meth and other drugs, one of which was stuffed inside a child’s play pen.

Vincent Vo Tran, 26, was arrested in May 2021 when one of his coconspirators led Mobile County deputies on a high-speed chase, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Alabama.

The chase ended at Tran’s trailer where deputies found several guns and a digital scale, which was covered in meth residue. According to the attorney’s office, the jury reviewed emails and phone calls Tran made while in jail.

During the calls, Tran admitted that the guns found were his and he had hidden evidence before police searched his trailer. Tran also discussed having “dope” inside of the jail, according to the release. After pleading guilty to many felony charges, Tran was released from jail in September 2021.

In November of 2021, police searched a home Tran shared with his girlfriend on Azalea Road. When deputies entered the home, they heard Tran running through the backyard into a wooded area. Deputies couldn’t catch Tran, but they were able to stop his girlfriend from fleeing.

While deputies searched the home, they found two children inside the home with large amounts of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Deputies took more than half a pound of 99.2% of pure methamphetamine, which were packed up in baggies.

15 pounds of marijuana, 3.5 grams of cocaine and bags of THC-infused gummies were also recovered from the home. The gummies were stuffed inside the children’s playpen, according to the release.

Tran’s cellphone was also seized. A week later, deputies were able to capture Tran when they used a tracking canine to catch him. Once he was arrested, deputies found 5.7 grams of 96.8% pure methamphetamine in Tran’s shirt pocket.

Tran will be sentenced in August 2022 and his charges carry potential sentences of 10 years to life in prison. Tran was convicted of comprising to distribute methamphetamine and possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute by a federal jury, according to the release.