MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Irvington man is in jail after he allegedly stole a vehicle Friday morning, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Elden Hogsten, 38, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property, giving a false name to an officer, parole violation and safekeeping.

Officers responded to Golden Dragon, 3959 Cottage Hill Road, after a vehicle was reported stolen around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Officers said the vehicle was left unattended and running in front of this restaurant when Hogsten allegedly stole it and drove off.

Just moments later, officers said they saw the vehicle in the parking lot at 3400 Government Blvd. They then took Hogsten into custody.

