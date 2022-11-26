MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you can’t be in Tuscaloosa for the 87th Iron Bowl Saturday but you’re also ready to get out of the house after Thanksgiving, Mobile Parks and Recreation is hosting an Iron Bowl block party in downtown Mobile for Tigers and Crimson Tide fans alike.
Pre-game party kicks-off at 12:30 p.m. with the band False Identity, two hours before Alabama and Auburn kick-off at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Attendees of this family-friendly party are encouraged to “dress to impress” for the most spirited fan competition.
Come kick-off time, you can stay at the Dauphin Street shindig, between Cedar and Lawrence Streets, to watch the Iron Bowl on a jumbo HD LED screen.
How to watch Auburn vs. Alabama on TV, live stream, plus game time
Date: Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022
Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
TV: CBS, including WKRG
Live stream: CBS Sports Network
