Iowa attempted murder suspect may be in Mobile area

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An attempted murder suspect from Iowa may be in the Mobile area.
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says Jamal Devonte Edwards could be traveling back and forth from Foley to Mobile.
According to the sheriff’s office, Edwards shot two people last month in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and now has fled to the Mobile area to conduct his business and hide out.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at (251) 574-2423.
