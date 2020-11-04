Investigator says Lloyds Lane murder was ‘personal’, case forwarded to the grand jury

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Investigators say a homicide that happened in west Mobile in October was personal and the judge determined there was enough probably cause to forward the case to the grand jury.

Leo Alexander, 36, is accused of murdering Machavellia Bagsby on October 15.

A homicide investigator with the Mobile Police Department says Alexander shot Bagsby eight times through the front door of his home around 4:00 a.m. on October 15 as Bagsby was getting ready to head to work.

Detectives say the pair both work Austal and are childhood friends.

According to an investigator who took the stand at Alexander’s preliminary hearing on Wednesday, Alexander shot and killed Bagsby after he discovered he was romantically involved with his ex-spouse he had just gotten a divorce from in September.

Alexander allegedly found out about the relationship two days before the murder and confronted Bagsby twice over the phone.

During their second conversation, the investigator says Alexander threatened to beat Bagsby up. Less than 12 hours later, the investigator says Alexander went to his home and killed him.

According to police, Bagsby lived at the home where his murder took place with his wife and two kids.

The case was forwarded to the grand jury.

Alexander remains behind bars with no bond.

