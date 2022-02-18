MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three University of South Alabama Professors who are being investigated by the administration for controversial Halloween costume photos that many called “racially insensitive” are still on paid leave.



WKRG News 5 received an update on Bob Wood, Alex Sharland and Teresa Weldy. The three were placed on paid leave last March, shortly after photos WKRG News 5 exclusively obtained showed one of them in a confederate soldier uniform, and the other two posing with a whip and noose.



Shortly after our exclusive reporting, students and staff led a campus-wide protest calling for their firing.

USA then placed the professors on leave and hired an outside attorney to assist in their investigation who then sent her findings to the school’s Academic Affairs department for a final decision.

The school said the professors are still on paid leave, and that the transition to a new president has made the investigation move slower than it normally would.

School officials are hopeful a resolution will happen soon.