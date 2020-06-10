Intersection of Broad St and Washington Ave to be closed for three weeks

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile says the intersection of Broad St., Baltimore St., and Washington Ave. will be closed for approximately three weeks starting Thursday, June 11.

Crews will be working to improve the utility infrastructure.

Detours:

