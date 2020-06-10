Intersection of Broad St and Washington Ave to be closed for three weeks

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile says the intersection of Broad St., Baltimore St., and Washington Ave. will be closed for approximately three weeks starting Thursday, June 11.
Crews will be working to improve the utility infrastructure.
Detours:
LATEST STORIES:
- LAPD officer recorded striking man repeatedly is charged with assault
- Fisherman describes moment whale landed on boat
- WEATHER AWARE: Isolated severe storms possible through the afternoon
- Former-judge finds push to dismiss Flynn case is ‘abuse of power’
- Tracking the Tropics: Keeping an eye on Gulf of Mexico as water temperatures get warmer