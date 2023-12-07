CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — The interim Chickasaw police chief has sent an apology letter to the mayor and city council after he was suspended over social media posts.

Chief Tommy McDuffie was suspended for three days over the posts’ content.

News 5 obtained videos that showed the following:

McDuffie watches clips of animals pouncing on each other and humans scaring dogs and cats, and he laughs at the footage

McDuffie, sitting in police uniform, lip-syncs to a quote from recording artist R. Kelly’s interview with journalist Gayle King. He lip-syncs (to R. Kelly’s audio): “Somebody sent me something on my phone, and it said that I hogtied her. I don’t know how to hogtie people. Why would I hogtie her?”

McDuffie, sitting in police uniform, watches footage of a spelling tournament and laughs as a child asks for more information about a word that resembles a racial epithet

McDuffie, sitting in a car in police uniform, sings along to a song with the lyrics, “I’m Black, y’all and I’m Black y’all, and I’m Blacker than Black and I’m Black, y’all.”



These are just some examples of the content found in McDuffie’s videos.

Chickasaw Mayor Barry Broadhead suspended McDuffie for “violating the City’s Social Media Activity Policy,” a news release from the city’s attorney, Nash Campbell, stated.

McDuffie wrote Broadhead and the Chickasaw City Council a public apology.

“I deeply apologize for my recent behavior on social media. I regret any embarrassment that I have caused the City of Chickasaw or you the Mayor and Council,” read McDuffie’s letter. “I hope that anyone that was offended by my actions can forgive me.

“It was truly not my intent; however, I understand that my behavior is not becoming of a Chickasaw Police Officer of a leader in your city. It will never happen again.”

Former Police Chief and Public Safety Director Keith Miller was terminated in July during a city council meeting.

