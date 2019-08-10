Intense fire video from Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, Ala. (WKRG) — Crews are trying to figure out what caused a house fire in north Mobile County. Video was captured by the Calcedeaver Volunteer Fire/Rescue Department.

It shows a home fully engulfed in flames. Captain Andrew Byrd says no one was home and no one was hurt. This all happened at about 2 Saturday morning on Octavia Road off Byrd Pitt Road.

“[We] requested mutual aid from Citronelle Fire & Rescue and Mount Vernon Fire Department. Mount Vernon PD, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and Mobile County EMS were also on scene,” wrote Byrd in an email to News 5.

