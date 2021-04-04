Intense fire in Citronelle caught on camera

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — A fire caused a lot of damage to a home in Citronelle. Intense video was captured by a firefighter’s helmet camera. The images show a two-story home engulfed in flames. Eventually, the home collapses from the damage. A post on the fire department’s Facebook page says this happened at about 11 Saturday night on Williams Street.

The post said “Units arrived on scene to find a two-story single-family dwelling fully involved. Firefighters maintained defensive operations to extinguish the fire. Thankfully no injuries were reported.” No word yet on what may have started the blaze.

