Inspired by 9/11 first responders, Mobile Fire-Rescue recruits climb RSA Tower

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- In Gov. Kay Ivey's revised Safer at Home Order, there are some new changes for restaurants, bars, and breweries, which get rid of limitation on seating for party sizes.

"That's not the kind of thing that's going to be a radical improvement for us, but I will say, sometimes it has been cumbersome to deal with the seating restrictions of 8 people at a particular table," said David Rasp, the owner of Heroes Bar and Grill.