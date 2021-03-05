Inspired by 9/11 first responders, Mobile Fire-Rescue recruits climb RSA Tower

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue Recruit Class 20-02 embarked on one of MFRD’s newest traditions — firefighter recruits gather with their classmates at the end of Fire School to make the climb to the roof of the RSA Tower in downtown Mobile.
Following a somber yet inspirational dedication to the first responders of 9/11, the physically grueling and humbling experience allows recruits the opportunity to acknowledge and commemorate the sacrifices of firefighters everywhere. Recruits themselves prepare to walk in the shoes of generations before them and pave the way for generations to follow. Although physically exhausted after reaching the tower roof, standing atop the tallest building at the high point of their recruit training, overlooking all of Mobile, provides a sense of serenity and clarity. With a new perspective, recruits are given a focus on protecting the citizens of Mobile in the careers to follow recruit school.Mobile Fire-Rescue