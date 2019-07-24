Inside look at construction of USA’s stadium

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re getting an inside look at the new on-campus stadium that’s under construction at the University of South Alabama.

Officials took the media on a tour of construction Wednesday. They showed News 5 where more than 250 parking spaces will go, where seating is being built, and where a large video board will go.

It’s a $75 million dollar project that is being paid for through bonds that the school will pay back over time, as well as public and private funding. Officials say things are on track and Hancock Whitney Stadium is still set for completion in time for the 2020 football season.