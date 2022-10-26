MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Malaga Inn in downtown Mobile is said to have some guests, who never leave. Ghosts at the historic family-run hotel are just as notorious as the inn itself.

It was built as twin townhomes, in 1862. In the 1960s, the twins became one.

“My grandmother, my great aunt and my great uncle opened it together in 1968. The lobby was the yard that separated the two homes. My mom, Julie Beam, she took it over in 1991 and then I moved home in 2011,” said owner, Jordan Beam.

Beam remembers spending many of his childhood days at the inn.

He said, “There have been ghost stories about this place ever since I was a kid that I would hear from locals and hear from other staff members.”

As Beam grew, so did the number of stories about hauntings at the inn. Specifically, stories surrounding Room 007.

“One of the most famous stories is that there’s a lady in white that haunts the veranda in front of 007, Beam told WKRG’s Cherish Lombard.

Some believe the “lady in white” is Beem’s grandmother, Maime Sinclair.

“The stories are all different depending on who you ask but one of the famous stories that I would hear was that it was Maime because she lived in 007. Maime loved James Bond, loved 007. She was a big fan. And so that’s the only odd-numbered room in the hotel,” Beam said.

Under that room, a chandelier hangs in the hotel lobby. Beem says his grandmother was a businesswoman through and through, and some believe she still keeps an eye on her affairs.

“When things aren’t going well, the chandelier will start swinging,” said Beam.

Guests have also reported things they can’t explain, in other rooms around the inn.

Beam said, “They will say that, you know, the TV came on without them turning it on or that, you know, things would come unplugged while they were out; that in the middle of the night their clocks would be set to a certain time.”

There’s a secret hidden within the walls of the Inn. Most guests don’t even notice this door underneath the staircase. Behind it, another door. This one, on the floor, leading down to an even bigger secret.

“One of our maintenance guys discovered the bunker in the nineties and we started going down there and crawling around and checking out what was underneath the house,” said Beam.

A bunker that is believed to be once connected to a tunnel system that runs underneath Mobile– tunnels that were used during the Civil War.

“They probably built this room with a cot in it, in case the war came this far south and they had to hide,” said Beam.

Beam said guests have shared stories of soldiers coming to them in their dreams, and others, of the lady in white. Stories that “live on” in memories, and inside of the historic inn.