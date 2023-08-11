MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Corrections recaptured escaped inmate Kent Woods, 36, on Thursday afternoon, according to an ADOC news release.

Woods reportedly escaped the Mobile Community Based Facility on Saturday, July 29. He was serving a 10-year sentence for first-degree robbery in Mobile County.

ADOC’s Law Enforcement Services Division alongside the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and Central Alabama Crimestoppers arrived in Mobile Thursday to locate Woods.

Woods was taken into custody around 4:15 p.m. Thursday at the 1000 block of Dauphin Street. He was relocated to Holman Correctional Facility and charged with escape in the first degree.

“This recapture is a perfect example of how law enforcement agencies work together to ensure public safety,” ADOC Commissioner John Q. Hamm said. “I am extremely proud of the response from our LESD team, the U.S. Marshals and Crimestoppers in the recapture of inmate Woods.”

The investigation is ongoing, and Woods could receive additional charges.