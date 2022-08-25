MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Ingalls Shipbuilding employees may soon get reduced tuition at Spring Hill College. The Mobile private liberal arts college and Pascagoula-based shipbuilder announced Thursday that they are working together on a program.

Spring Hill will provide a 10% discount and deferred payments to Ingalls employees who are eligible through the company’s Education Assistance Program. Eligible employees will be able to participate in the online degree program.

Director of Operations for Spring Hill’s Center for Online Learning, Patrick Sprague said, “We are extremely excited about this partnership. Ingalls Shipbuilding has an outstanding Education Assistance program, which provides up to $5,250 per year towards their education. Ingalls is offering its employees the opportunity to further their education and career goals. The flexibility of our online degree and certificate programs allows them to take classes at their own pace and provides the guidance and support necessary to ensure that they become graduates of Spring Hill College.”

College administration said they will work with select departments to host “virtual lunch and learn events.”