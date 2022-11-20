MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hundreds of local families have food for thanksgiving thanks to a collaborative effort between Feeding the Gulf Coast and the Senior Bowl. The large turnout at these food distributions is a tangible reminder of how badly inflation is impacting families.

As people load up vehicles with boxes of food, there almost seems to be no end in sight for this line. Some of the people in line got here six hours before the food distribution was supposed to start.

Outside Hancock-Whitney Stadium Sunday, volunteers worked in the cold and families in need drove up to get what they needed for their holiday. It’s a measure of security and a little more peace to have this holiday need taken care of. Inflation has made prices skyrocket, making what was once affordable just out of reach or harder to get.

“It affected me real bad, real bad,” said one of the first people in line, Theresa Turner. “I just have to come in these food lines, food giveaways. I don’t know what we’d do without these food giveaways.”

It’s a familiar concern in the nonprofit sector.

“We’re seeing a large increase this year,” said Amanda Young with Feeding the Gulf Coast. “The food cost for anybody is higher but that is especially hard on people who are already struggling to make ends meet and so we’re very happy that we’re able to partner with a lot of community partners this season and make sure people in need have a meal this coming week.”

Partners that include the senior bowl, teaming up with Feeding the Gulf Coast for this go around. There are at least 10 more thanksgiving food giveaways around the region that Feeding the Gulf Coast serves before the holiday this Thursday.

You can look at a full list of food distribution dates and locations here.