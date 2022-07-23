MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — School will be back in session soon. Parents struggling with inflation woes get a little relief from an annual backpack giveaway Saturday. Inflation is making everything a bigger challenge this year.

It’s an uplifting way to start the day at 3 Circle Church in Midtown Mobile. Families gathered for the annual back-to-school bash. Part of bash included a backpack and school supply giveaway. With 500 backpacks to distribute in one day, the pressure of inflation doesn’t go unnoticed.

“We’re spending 10-15% more just on office supplies, and the rentals and stuff were more also,” said Campus Pastor Micah Gaston. “We don’t have final numbers on that, but we exist here for the good of the community,”

Even though the cost of just about everything for this event has gone up from where it was a year ago, organizers say this is still important for the community.

“Particularly for families that are facing challenges. They’re getting school supplies anyway. How much will they not be able to afford this year? It’s more important now than ever to find services to help families,” said Gaston.

The event is also meant to connect families to nonprofit groups–they are dealing with the same inflation challenges. Dent Enterprises help families find a path to better communities and home ownership. The CFO talked about how much home building costs have risen in a short time.

“So we’re able to build a home at 108,000, that same home costs today anywhere from 128,000 to 138,000 dollars to make,” said Dent Enterprises CFO Jabaria Dent.

At Victory Health Partners, they’re finding some families having to choose between immediate needs and medical care.

“Juggling between filling their prescription and going to the grocery store, going to the provider when they’re feeling well or putting gas in their car,” said Kerry Cohen with Victory Health Partners.