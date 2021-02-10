Infirmary Health surpasses 20,000 COVID-19 vaccines given in Mobile, Baldwin counties

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As of Feb. 10, Infirmary Health has provided more than 20,000 COVID-19 vaccines in Mobile and Baldwin counties.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is a major step forward in the global effort to fight the virus,” Infirmary Health said in a press release. “Additionally, Infirmary Health has cared for more COVID-19 patients than any other health system in our region.”

Mobile Infirmary credits this feat to the support of the Alabama Department of Public Health as well as Infirmary Health’s administration, IT team, security personnel, health & wellness team and the countless employees who have volunteered their time to help at the vaccine clinics.