Infirmary Health modifies its hospital visitor policy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After Governor Ivey’s press conference Wednesday, Infirmary Health has made some modifications to its visitation policy.

View the full policy explanation here:

In concordance with Governor Ivey’s Safer at Home Order, Infirmary Health has modified its hospital visitor policy effective Friday, October 2, at 8 a.m. Each patient will be permitted one designated visitor per day (exceptions apply). Visitors will be required to adhere to the following guidelines. Visitors who do not meet these guidelines will not be permitted.

• All visitors will be required to be masked (wearing own mask from home, subject to the requirements set forth in this policy, will be allowed), temperature screened and asked approved CDC questions before allowing entrance.

• All visitors should maintain hand hygiene and appropriate social distancing.

• Same visitor per patient per day, 18 years or older

• All visitors should remain in the patient’s room. All cafeterias, waiting areas, gift shops and other common areas remain closed to visitors.

Visitor Hours at Mobile Infirmary, Infirmary Long Term Acute Care Hospital, Thomas Hospital, North Baldwin Infirmary and Oakwood Center for Living are as follows:

• Non-ICU: 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. & 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

• ICU/LTACH: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. & 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

• Senior Behavioral Health Visitation will be permitted by appointment only

• No visitors unless it is an end of life situation or special circumstances as approved by Hospital Leadership

• No overnight visitation is allowed unless approved by Hospital leadership.

Visitor hours at J.L. Bedsole/Rotary Rehabilitation Hospital and Colony Rehabilitation Hospital

• Monday – Friday | 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Visitation Policy

Rotary Rehabilitation

• One visitor per patient. Must meet above criteria.

Labor & Delivery

• One support person per patient. Must meet the above criteria.

Nursery

• Mother of patient and one support person. Both must meet above criteria.

Pediatrics

• 1 parent or guardian at all times. Must meet above criteria.

Outpatient Surgery

• No visitors are allowed for outpatient procedures unless approved by hospital administration.

Emergency Departments

• One visitor will be allowed once the patient has been assigned in room. Must meet the above criteria.

Surgical Procedures

• One caregiver (meeting the above requirements) may accompany the patient to assist with entry into the hospital and registration.

End-of-Life Guidance/ Inpatient Hospice

• For non-COVID-19 patients in which death is reasonably anticipated within 24-48 hours, one caregiver (meeting the above requirements) will be allowed at the bedside

– Caregivers may rotate with other caregivers

• For PUI/COVID-19 patients, only one caregiver will be allowed at the bedside, pursuant to approval from the attending physician due to limited PPE.

– Caregivers will be required to follow all instructions from clinical staff related to hand washing, PPE, entry/exit, length of time with patient, etc.

