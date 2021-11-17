Infirmary Health employees must get first COVID-19 vaccine by Dec. 5

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Infirmary Health says employees must get the COVID-19 vaccine by Dec. 5 in order to be in compliance with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services mandatory vaccination requirements for employees of healthcare providers participating in federal healthcare programs.

According to a statement from Infirmary Health given to WKRG News 5 Wednesday, Infirmary Health employees are asked to take a single COVID-19 dose vaccine or the first dose of a two-dose vaccine series by Dec. 5, 2021. The corresponding second dose of the two-dose vaccine must be taken by Jan. 4, 2022.

Infirmary Health says more than 75 percent of its workforce has voluntarily taken the COVID-19 vaccine.

