MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A doctor at Infirmary Health in Mobile has totally dislodged a surgical heart valve, which makes it one of only three of these surgeries ever that have been a success.

In March 2021, Donald Dickens was rushed to Mobile Infirmary after a mechanical aortic valve that was placed 15 years prior dislodged from his heart and became stuck in his distal aortic arch. When Dickens arrived at the hospital, he was on maximum support and in severe cardiovascular collapse. Doctor Kareem Bedeir reconstructed the destroyed heart, re-implanted a new valve, temporarily arrested the circulation to retrieve the dislodged valve and then resumed circulation.

“This is a very unusual case. It’s not something you get trained for, but I’m very grateful for all the training that I received, and it makes you ready to think out of the box and deal with what you’re faced with. We have a great team. We came up with a plan, acted fast, and he was fortunate to do very well,” said Bedeir.

This case was published with the European Heart Journal, which is a leading peer-reviewed medical journal that deals with cardiovascular medicine, in December 2021.