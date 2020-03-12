Infirmary Health changes visitor policies due to COVID-19 concerns

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Despite rumors circulating, Infirmary Health officials say as of right now they do not have a positive case of COVID-19 at any of their facilities.

However, out of an abundance of caution the health system is changing visitor policies at all of their locations. Infirmary Health visitor policies will change as of 5 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 and will remain in effect until further notice.

You can read a copy of the updated policy below:

