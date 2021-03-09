Infirmary Health changes updates visitor policy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Infirmary Health has modified their visitor policy in accordance with Governor Kay Ivey’s Safer at Home Order.

Each patient will be able to have two visitors or two caregivers at one time in a room. Visitors will have to follow guidelines and those that do not will be not permitted.

You can read the full press release below:

All visitors will be required to be masked and have their temperature screened upon entrance.

Visitors should maintain hand hygiene and appropriate social distancing and should remain in the

patient’s room. Clergy are allowed visitation upon request. Cafeterias will be available to visitors

for to-go service only.

Visitor Hours at Mobile Infirmary, Infirmary Long Term Acute Care Hospital, Thomas Hospital,

North Baldwin Infirmary and Oakwood Center for Living are as follows:

• Non-ICU: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

• ICU/LTACH: 9 – 11 a.m. & 4 – 6 p.m.

• Senior Behavioral Health Visitation will be permitted by appointment only

• For COVID-19 positive patients, no visitors unless it is an end-of-life situation or special

circumstances as approved by Hospital Leadership

• No overnight visitation is allowed unless approved by hospital leadership.

Visitor hours at J.L. Bedsole/Rotary Rehabilitation Hospital and Colony Rehabilitation Hospital

• Monday – Saturday 4 – 6 p.m, Sunday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Rotary Rehabilitation

• Two visitors per patient.

Labor & Delivery

• Two support people per patient.

Nursery

• Mother of patient and two support people.

Pediatrics

• Two parents or guardians at all times.

Outpatient Procedures

• One visitor is allowed for outpatient procedures.

Emergency Departments

• Two visitors will be allowed once the patient has been assigned in room.

Surgical Procedures

• One caregiver (meeting the above requirements) may accompany the patient to assist with

entry into the hospital and registration.

End-of-Life Guidance/Inpatient Hospice

• For non-COVID-19 patients in which death is reasonably anticipated within 24-48 hours, two

caregivers (meeting the above requirements) will be allowed at the bedside.