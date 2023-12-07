MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A proposed industrial development in the Dog River Watershed near Rabbit Creek came to a screeching halt after an environmental group stopped developers in their tracks.

Scannell Properties, a development company based out of Indianapolis, Ind., partnered with CSX Transportation to build an 86.9-acre ‘business park’ in the 316.6-acre of wetlands onsite. A request submitted by Scannell to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on March 20 said the facility would “serve the high demand for manufacturing, handling, and distribution of products shipped to and from the Port of Mobile’s APM Terminal container port.”

“Losing a whole bunch of wetlands in a watershed that’s already had a lot of degradation, a lot of pollution and lost a lot of wetlands is not good,” Mobile Baykeeper Cade Kistler said.

Kistler said the Dog River Wetlands act as a ‘kidney’ to the Mobile Bay Watershed, preventing bacteria and sentiments from making it into the main waterways.

“When you pave those over and you fill those in and you end up with concrete and industrial facilities, a lot of that stuff will run straight into Rabbit Creek, down into Dog River and eventually in Mobile Bay,” Kistler said.

The request, which laid out the first two phases of the project, stated that the park would include a rail yard along with five facilities totaling 2.6 million square feet. To fill the jurisdictional wetlands, Scannell estimated 305,000 cubic yards of fill material will be needed.

David Salinas, a Senior Developer for Scannell working out of Chicago, Ill., said the wetland Scannell hoped to build on is already classified as a ‘low-quality wetland.’ That argument was acknowledged by Kistler.

“Some of the wetlands on the site are planted Pine,” Kistler said. “So, the person who owns it has cut down the trees that were there and planted pine, and those are a little bit lower quality wetlands.”

The $650 million project heavily pivots on the presence of the CSX railroad, which is located in the northwest corner of the site above Todd Acres Dr. Kistler suggested the project be moved to a pre-existing, vacant site along the railroad that’s closer to the port.

“We can’t move the project,” Salinas said. “I can’t move CSX main line rail.”

Todd Acres Dr. runs through the Northwest corner of the site, and Salinas said that a part of the project would include widening that section of road.

Of the 86.9 acres to be worked on, the request split the numbers by section:

Phase I:

Rail Infrastructure: 6.81 acres

Buildings and Parking: 34.12 acres

Stormwater Management: 8.09 acres

Road Improvements: 5.92 acres

Total: 54.94 acres

Phase II:

Rail Infrastructure: 0.42 acres

Buildings and Parking: 28.98 acres

Stormwater Management: 2.62 acres

Road Improvements: 0 acres

Total: 32.02 acres

District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds has publicly opposed the project’s location. WKRG News 5 reached out to him, and he was not available for additional comment.