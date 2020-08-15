Industrial fire in Mobile, propane tank explodes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An industrial fire is in progress at 7450 Howell’s Ferry Road. Mobile Fire-Rescue tweeted that a tank exploded and is on fire. Which is threatening an industrial structure.
There is no further information at this time and WKRG News 5 will be the first to inform you when more information becomes available.
