Industrial fire in Mobile, propane tank explodes

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An industrial fire is in progress at 7450 Howell’s Ferry Road. Mobile Fire-Rescue tweeted that a tank exploded and is on fire. Which is threatening an industrial structure.

There is no further information at this time and WKRG News 5 will be the first to inform you when more information becomes available.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories