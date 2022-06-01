MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department has updated the Income Eligibility Guidelines for the special supplemental nutrition programs by the Women, Infants and Children group.

These guidelines are used by state agencies to determine the eligibility of the people who are participating in the WIC program. People who are eligible receive free breastfeeding peer counseling and nutrition education. Participants in the program also must have limited income and nutritional needs. Families who already receive Medicaid, SNAP or Family Assistance already meet the requirements for the WIC program. The qualifications are as follows:

Family Size Annual Monthly Weekly 1 $25,142 $2,096 $484 2 $33,874 $2,823 $652 3 $42,606 $3,551 $820 4 $51,338 $4,279 $988 5 $60,070 $5,006 $1,156 6 $68,802 $5,734 $1,324 7 $77,534 $6,462 $1,492 8 $86,266 $7,189 $1,659

Pregnant women should count each unborn baby in the family size. For more information, call (251)690-8829.