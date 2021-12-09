Inclement weather causing changes for Christmas Parades in Mobile and Baldwin Counties

Large shatterproof Christmas ornaments are perfect for large Christmas tree displays or for outdoor decorations.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Saraland, Spanish Fort and Summerdale are making changes to their Christmas Parade times. All three cities originally scheduled their parades for Saturday, Dec. 11, but are either rescheduling or cancelling them due to inclement weather.

Saraland’s “Sound of Christmas” and Mistletoe Market will move to Sunday, Dec. 12. The Christmas parade will start at 2 p.m. and the market will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Spanish Fort’s “Spirit of Christmas Parade” will move to Sunday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m.

Summerdale is canceling their parade, but residents are encouraged to visit Santa at Town Hall from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 at 502 W. Lee St.

