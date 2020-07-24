In Mobile, a beautiful and long awaited moment for the beautiful game

After 15 years of on-again, off-again planning, the Mobile County Soccer Complex is finally open.

“It’s been a long journey, but worth every minute of it,” said Mobile County Commissioner Connie Hudson who spearheaded the project.

An opening ceremony was held Thursday night, and the first games were played among recently graduated high school seniors.

The complex is located on Halls Mill Road, just west of Interstate-65. It includes an access road, parking lot, and four fields, three of which are lighted. There is room at the site for ten fields. Restrooms and a concession stand are in the next phase of construction.

Danny Corte, head of the Mobile Sports Authority, says the new complex, along with four fields at nearby Sage park, will allow for some smaller tournaments, especially for younger children who play on a half-sized field.

“We will be able to go after some of the bigger tournaments as the soccer complex gets built out,” Corte said.

Mobile United Futbol Club will operate the soccer complex. Local schools, youth teams, and adult clubs will use the fields

Construction of the complex cost $4 million. $1.2 million came from GOMESA (Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act) for an environmentally-friendly parking lot. The cost of the entrance road was paid for by the voter approved Mobile County Pay-As-You-Go program. The bulk of the project was paid for through Hudson’s District 2 Capital Improvement Program.