In absence of Mardi Gras parades, one Facebook group hopes to lift spirits using beads

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Facebook group called ‘Beads of Mobile’ is spreading positivity one bead at a time!

Beth Meade started the group in hopes of boosting people’s spirits during these hard times brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The town of Mobile thrives around Mardi Gras time but with parades being canceled this year, she wanted to do something about it.

“When they canceled the parades we knew they can do that but they can’t take away the spirit of Mardi Gras,” Meade expressed.

If you happen to be walking around Mobile and come across a bead with an attached note, it was likely placed by one of the members of this group. The messages are quotes of inspiration with some meant to make you laugh!

“We decided to use the spirit of Mardi Gras to put the heartbeat back in Mobile,” Meade explained. “We were trying to figure out a way to reach people to give them hope and to let them know that they are not alone.”

The pandemic has impacted many Mobilians. This is a way to boost spirits in a simple, yet impactful- way.

“And just kind of give people that joy and hope in something simple,” Meade explained. ” I think we often overlook how easy it is to help someone out to through simple acts of kindness.”