City bringing beach back to Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile City Councilman, CJ Small, will be holding a community meeting on July 9th to get feedback on planning for the Perch Creek Parks.

“Give us beach access here in the city of Mobile,” said Councilman CJ Small.

The beach will be coming to Mobile. “They’re going to bring a lot of activities into south DIP,” said Small.

This is all part of a bigger redevelopment and preservation project on the Mobile Peninsula that has been underway since 2014. This portion of the project will include tearing down the old MAWSS water treatment plant for environmental restoration.

“It used to be a beach years ago,” said Small of the area.

The five-year project will bring boating access, as well as event spaces, and opportunities for kayaking along the parks. “From the beach to kayaking, this will pretty much make south DIP a destination place to be,” Small said.

Small says this will bring new opportunities for South Dauphin Island Parkway.

“It’s really going to bring tourists down there. People that come down there and invest in the area, when you have tourists go somewhere the first thing you see, stores pop up,” said Small.

Small says this project brings the beach back to Dauphin Island Parkway. The parks to be improved include: Helen Wood Park, McNally Park, and the MAWSS Sewer Plant Property.

The meeting will be July 9th from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Riverside Baptist Church Fellowship Hall 3130 Dauphin Island Parkway.