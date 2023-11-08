MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The popular trio known as the “Impractical Jokers” is coming to the Gulf Coast for one night only.

Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray and Sal Vulcano will perform their “Drive Drive Drive Drive Drive” Tour on June 23, 2024, at the Saenger Theatre.

“Impractical Jokers” is a hidden-camera reality television program that premiered in 2011 on TruTV. It’s currently in its 10th season and airs on TBS.

“Three comedians and lifelong friends compete to embarrass each other amongst the general public with a series of hilarious and outrageous dares,” the show’s website states. “When Sal, Q, and Murr challenge each other to say or do something, they have to do it… if they refuse, they lose!

“At the end of every episode — with the help of a celebrity guest — the episode’s loser must endure a punishment of epic proportions.”

Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday at the box office.

Other comedians are coming to the Saenger Theatre in 2024, including stand-up comedians Brian Regan and John Crist.

For more information, call 251-208-7778.

