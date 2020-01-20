“I’m sorry I wasn’t there to hold your hand.” Officer Sean Tuder’s widow reflects one year after his death

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was one year ago today that Mobile Police Officer Sean Tuder was killed in the line of duty. He was working undercover last January when he was shot at Peach Place Inn in Mobile. Investigators say suspect Marco Perez pulled the trigger. Perez is charged with capital murder.

Today, Krissy Tuder wrote a blog post about how she has coped a year after her husband’s death.

“I miss you. One year since I heard your laugh, held your hand, kissed your cheek,” Krissy Tuder writes. Krissy Tuder, widow of Officer Sean Tuder

She goes onto say that she is trying to stay strong, but is worried about going through life without him.

“I’m not going to lie, I’m terrified for this coming year. Facing it all without you. But sometimes in the middle of the night, I can still feel you next to me. Feel you put your arms around me and I know I am not alone. It’s funny how life works. My biggest challenge I am left here to face without my strong partner. It’s like there was this grand plan neither of us could see. Death and rebirth for us both on two different planes of the universe. There is no doubt so many parts of me died along with you that day. I’m sorry I wasn’t there to hold your hand. Tell you I loved you one more time.” Krissy Tuder, Widow of Officer Sean Tuder

If you would like to read Tuder's entire blog

You can read more about the night Tuder was killed

