‘I’m angry’: Victim’s mother demands answers after Ladd-Peebles shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Five people were shot during a football game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Friday, and one of the victim’s mothers spoke out Monday.

Two people have been arrested. Police are searching for a third suspect. Mobile police announced Monday afternoon a 17-year-old was arrested in connection with the shooting. The juvenile is charged with five counts of attempted murder. Jai Scott, 19, was arrested Saturday night after police say he turned himself in. Scott is also charged with five counts of attempted murder.

One of the five people shot was 17-year-old Christopher Dunn. His mom, Brenda Rogers, said he’s in the ICU.

“I’m angry, I’m scared and I’m upset,” said Rogers.

Rogers is trying to understand how her son was shot at a high school football game.

“I didn’t really want him to go to the game because of the environment period, but because of the security that I thought was there, I was kind of okay with it,” said Rogers.

She said she got the call from someone who was with her son Friday night that he had been shot.

“I just blacked out,” she explained. “Me not to know if my son was still breathing or how hurt he was, the first thing I was just trying to get to him. That was the worst call that any parent should have to receive from anybody.”

The 17-year-old had part of his colon removed and will need to wear a back brace for 12 weeks. But, Rogers said she’s relieved it wasn’t worse.

“I could have written my son’s obituary today,” she said.

The victims include two adults and three juveniles, ranging in age from 15 to 17. Three have been released from the hospital. Two are still recovering at the hospital. WKRG News 5 identified another of the victims as Jakobe Morgan. Rogers said that is her son’s best friend.

“He keeps asking about his best friend who was with him,” said Rogers. Both are in the hospital after undergoing surgeries for their injuries.

“This is something my son is going to have to deal with. He is traumatized,” said Rogers.

Rogers is demanding answers to how this could have happened.

“Why was a gun even taken into Ladd stadium? People’s lives, not just my son, but other people, innocent people could have been taken,” said Rogers.

There are metal detectors at the games, and it appears the gun made it past one.

Police sid they are still working to determine the motive of this shooting.

Police have told us there was some type of argument between two groups, and one of the suspects pulled out his gun and started shooting.