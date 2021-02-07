“If they would have knocked on the door we would have answered and came outside,” Family of officer-involved shooting victim speaks

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The family of the 18-year-old killed in the officer-involved shooting speaks out and has a very different story from Mobile Police.

Last Thursday, officers opened fire inside a home on Lakeview driver after issuing a no-knock warrant. Treyh Webster lost his life in that shooting, his mother Georgette Sons, saying it all could have been prevented. “My world is crushed. Trehy was a good kid and he loved his family. I’m going to miss my baby, they didn’t have to kill him and they killed him in cold blood,” says Georgette.

While mourning the loss of her son she is having to recover herself as she was shot in the crossfire of the incident. Police say her son was the one who shot her but she says it was the police. ChaLea Tisdale, the family’s attorney, explains, “She has a bullet hole through and through to her right foot. Trehy was to her right. Police were on her left. They were yelling at her to get the F up get the F up. She told them she couldn’t she had been shot.”

Officers issued the no-knock warrant for two active warrants against Treyh and his brother Tyrhe just before 6 a.m. The family says it was dark and there have been prior victims of two drive-by shootings in the past, so they thought it must be an intruder. ” I don’t know if Treyh came out with a gun or not, the family doesn’t believe he did, but even if he did he did not different than I would or anyone else in protection of their home.” Tisdale said.

Mobile Police says officers were immediately engaged with gunfire when they got inside the home. The older son, once he realized it was the police, put his gun down and began yelling “12” so the rest of the family could know it wasn’t an intruder. Georgette says they never even knew before that police were there, “I want justice for my son, they didn’t have to treat us like they treated us. If they would have knocked on the door we would have answered and came outside.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses, you can find that link here.