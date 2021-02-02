Identity theft threat if you share your vaccine card on social media

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you share your vaccine card on social media you are putting yourself in danger for identity theft.

The card contains personal sensitive information such as your full name, birthday, and where you got the vaccine. Sharing your personal information isn’t the only issue. Replicas have all ready been made and are being sold on ebay. Posting photos of the card can help con artists reproduce these cards.

If you must share that you and want to remain safe on social media you can do some of the following. You can share your vaccine sticker, make sure your privacy settings aren’t public on the post, and make sure your passwords and security questions aren’t too common.