Ida’s path: Dauphin Island residents ‘strongly encouraged to evacuate’ west end

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Dauphin Island mayor Jeff Collier has a message for residents: evacuate the area before sundown Friday.

In a public Facebook post, Collier said folks are “strongly encouraged to evacuate” the island’s west end. The announcement comes as Ida is forecasted to become a major hurricane and tropical alerts were issued across the gulf coast.

“Based on the projected path and intensity of what is forecast to become Hurricane Ida,” Collier wrote, residents and visitors on the island’s west end (Raphael Semmes Street west at a minimum) are strongly encouraged to evacuate the area prior to sundown today.”

Collier wrote he expected salt water flooding in the following 12 to 24 hours. He also announced that Dauphin Island Water & Sewer expected to cut services to parts of the island’s west end.

Collier also advised people to “secure any items easily moved by wind and/or flowing water such as deck furniture, trash receptacles and the like.”

Collier ended his post by encouraging everyone to keep watching Ida’s track and to “take all necessary precautions in advance of the storm.”

As of Friday, 11:05 a.m., Ida is projected to hit the Louisiana coast west of Dauphin Island, putting the community on the east side of the storm, where risk of flooding tends to be significant because the storms rotate counterclockwise.