BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — Areas of south Mobile County are feeling the effects of Hurricane Ida. Most of that impact is coming in the form of floodwaters.

Heavy rain for the past 24 hours has closed several roads around Bayou La Batre. Officials say everything south of Shellbelt Road is flooded, along with Coden Belt Road and the state docks. As of 3:30 a.m. Monday, WKRG News 5 is not aware of any flooding in homes.