MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested Milton Farris, 37, for fatally shooting his girlfriend Malinda Robertson, 30, at her apartment complex in Toulminville Monday night.

Mobile Police were able to arrest Farris less than 24 hours after he was on the run for reportedly shooting and killing Robertson at the Townhouse Square Apartments on Wagner Street. As Mobile Police escorted Farris to metro jail, he revealed that he was under the influence of alcohol, saying that caused the gun to go off.

“I wasn’t on drugs or anything,” pleaded Farris to reporters. “I was on the influence of alcohol. The gun accidentally went off. I promise it did. It was no intentions of me harming her or trying to harm her. I wish I could take it back, man.”

“This was a tragic incident that occurred last night,” said Corporal Katrina Frazier with the Mobile Police Department. “We have four children who are now without a mother. Domestic violence is serious.”

Frazier says all four of Robertson’s children were in the home at the time of incident–describing what happened between Robertson and Farris as a domestic violence incident.

“Farris chose to resolve that dispute in the most heinous way ever,” said Frazier. “We always talk about conflict resolution and being able to talk your problems out. These kids will go on and live their life without their mother, all because he chose not to have a conversation with his girlfriend.”

Farris is charged murder, shooting into an occupied building, first degree kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment, and menacing.

As officers placed Farris in the police car to take him to jail, he wouldn’t answer reporter’s questions about what happened the night of August 7, but he remains remorseful for his actions.

“I’d like to take it back,” said Farris. “I wish I could. You got the cameras in my face and I’m on TV. I’m sorry. Sorry to the family. Sorry to my children. This is something that should have never happened.”

Farris is scheduled for a bond hearing Wednesday morning.