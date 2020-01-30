‘I wish they would put the guns down:’ Toulminville man shares his frustration after deadly shooting on Schwarz Street

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A heartbreaking scene Wednesday afternoon as the family of 20-year-old Zackory Mose rushed to Schwarz Street under such unfortunate circumstances. Yet another young life was taken so soon due to gun violence in this community. A man who heard the entire thing tells News 5’s Amber Grigley this gun violence must come to an end, quickly.

Neighbor Terrell Kennedy said he heard six to seven shots Wednesday morning. An unusual sight for Kennedy, who lives just a few feet away from where the shooting happened.

“Crazy, I heard the shots looked outside and saw the guy laying there and I called 911,” said Kennedy.

Just after 11:40 a.m., police received a call about a person being shot Schwarz Street and Hathcox Street. When they got to the scene, they found Mose on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound and was dead on the scene.

“There were two guys with him and they were trying to help him,” said Kennedy.

People in this area said this is not the norm for this area.

“This is horrible. This used to be a great neighborhood and we have kids playing on this street and now to have something like this happen. It’s unspeakable,” said a woman who takes care of patients near the scene.

Gun violence is crippling many communities around the Port City. Kennedy said he wishes people would put the guns down.

“Kids nowadays, they just don’t care and just start shooting. Back in my day, it was always the fists, but now it’s guns. For me, I stay up in this house, don’t really go anywhere and don’t really do anything,” Kennedy said.

At this time, police do not have a motive or a description for whoever committed this crime. They ask if you have any information, please contact Mobile Police.

