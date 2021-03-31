‘I wish he would have gotten out’: Man from Mobile loses his life in devastating central Alabama tornadoes

OHATCHEE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man from Mobile was one of the five people who lost their lives in the central Alabama tornadoes.

Central Alabama is still picking up the pieces after last week’s devastating tornadoes, which claimed the life of five people. One of those fatalities hitting close to home here in Mobile. 71-year-old James Geno, or Jimmy, lived in Mobile for the majority of his life and moved to Ohatchee 10 years ago.

Jimmy’s niece Tabitha Geno-Henderson spoke with us who says he was just a few days shy of 72nd birthday when he lost his life. “It’s just been hard. I wish he would have gotten out, it’s just hard-hitting us,” Henderson said.

Jimmy lived in Mobile for the majority of his life and even coached at Trimmier Park for roughly 10 years. 10 years ago he moved with his wife and step-daughter to Ohatchee. Jimmy’s wife lost her battle with cancer back in December, so it was only Jimmy and his stepdaughter left. She begged him to leave the mobile home he lived in on Mudd Road prior to the storms, but he refused.

“We wouldn’t leave if it was a hurricane, we wouldn’t want to leave our home..and he was the same way he just didn’t want to leave his home that he had created, he was building that for his

family, so I think that he just didn’t want to leave,” Henderson said.

Henderson says the family thought he may have died of natural causes and was in shock after hearing the reasoning for his death. He was diagnosed with polio when he was only 3 years old, but they said he never let it slow him down.

“He was a hard worker. Even though he had his disability, he still got up and built. He was always cracking jokes, he walked with a cane, so we were always joking about that,” she said.

The family is now urging others to leave when they are warned and to take these types of storms seriously.

“It’s not a joke, I mean, people’s lives are taken, and you just don’t know until it happens to you. Get out if you can and if not seek some kind of shelter,” she said.