PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) –New information comes to light after an investigation shows questionable credit spending from members of the Prichard water board.

The investigation was prompted after a report showed questionable credit card charges that totaled nearly $4 million over the span of three years. An outside accountant hired to review the finances of the water authority found millions of dollars worth of funds were missing or unaccounted for, which launched the investigation.

Jay Ross, the Prichard Water Board Attorney gave us insight into this report and the luxury purchases.

“I was shocked to see this level of spending for those types of things at least in my 25 years representing public entities I’ve never seen this type of spending,” said Ross.

The things charged to the cards, truly outlandish from Gucci to lavish flights, Louis Vuitton and more. In April of last year, the charges racked up to $195,000 in a single month.

Ross said some of the seven employees still work for the water Board, though we don’t know specifics.

But this spending by trusted officials all goes back to how it will affect residents. Will water customers have to compensate for this spending? Ross said it’s too early to tell.

“The board has some insurance, and they will be making some claims, so it’s all very preliminary and hard to know where all this will end up,” said Ross.

Ross said he’s unsure of how long the spending has been going on. “You know we don’t know, but all five board members are going to endeavor to find that out,” said Ross.

Nia Bradley is being represented by Jason Darley. Darley spoke with us over the phone and said there are explanations for much of the charges. Darley sent us a statement.

“It is in the early stages of our representation, and we are conducting our own investigation. I understand there is a lot of curiosity about these expenditures, but there will be explanations for much of this at a later date. “ Jason Darley, representing Nia Bradley

The Alabama Attorney General’s Office is involved, and The Mobile County DA’s office has subpoenaed records.