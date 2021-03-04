‘I think it’s a prudent move:’ Mobile mayor reacts to state-wide mask mandate extension

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey extended the state’s mask mandate through April 9. The governor promised this would be the final time she extends the mandate.

Ivey said, “Folks, we’re not there yet…” She said the state needs to get through Easter and more Alabamians need to get vaccinated before she lifts the mask mandate.

WKRG News 5 asked Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson what he thinks about the additional five weeks of mask-wearing, he said, “It’s a measured approach to reopening, and again, I think it’s the prudent thing to do.”

Similar to the governor, Mayor Stimpson thinks people using personal responsibility to help keep cases of coronavirus down will play a big role. He said, “Her comment was ‘I will continue to wear my mask,’ was her comment, even after April 9, but as far as mandating it, you know, that she’s not going to do that.”

WKRG News 5 asked Mayor Stimpson if the city, or county, would have its own mask mandate if the state-wide one is not renewed after April 9. Sandy’s response: “I think that they’re going to leave it up to personal responsibility, but that’s a projection at this point.” 

