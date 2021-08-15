‘I still can’t believe it’: Loved ones of fatal downtown Mobile shooting victim speak out

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Loved ones of Drew Sims mourn his loss after he was the victim of a shooting at Saddle Up Saloon Friday night.

Shock and pain as friends and loved ones say goodbye to 30-year-old Drew Sims. Friday night, Sims was shot and killed after a man opened fire inside the Saddle Up saloon. Sims’s close friend Shaun Kendall and fellow tattoo artist got the call that would change his life shortly after.

“I couldn’t believe it, like nah you gotta be talking about somebody else, and it turned out to be true, and we stayed down there until 6 in the morning just processing,” Kendall said.

Kendall says Sims was a happy person and someone you always wanted to have around — a reliable and loving friend. “That was somebody you could always call on, doesn’t matter if it was 4 or 5 o’clock in the morning, he was just someone you could always count on. You could turn a bad day into a good day by just being around him by just his vibe and energy — that’s just who Drew was,” Kendall said.



His work also played a large role in his life. He was a well-known artist within the tattoo community.

“His artwork is going to live on through many people, it’s going to live on through me he’s done some of my tattoos, I mean he has done 99 percent of Mobile’s tattoos,” Kendall said.

A man who will be sorely missed, but his loved ones now taking this as a call to come closer together and to live like Drew did.

“Were going to start to get closer than we were because life is short, and it’s time to progress and become closer as a family,” Kendall said.

Police say 39-year-old Freddy Diaz is the man responsible for that shooting, he was arrested at the bar and is charged with homicide and two counts of assault. Those we spoke with say Sims didn’t know Diaz, and it appears he was not from the Mobile area.