‘I never knew it was a pain like this:’ A family’s plea to find their son’s killer

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police are looking for the person or people responsible for the death of a 17-year-old who was shot and killed over the weekend.

His family is begging for help to find his killer.

“I never knew there was a pain like this,” said Harold Jordan, his father.

It’s a pain Jordan says will never go away, after his only son, 17-year-old Harold Jordan III, was killed Saturday morning.

“It’s something I’m going to have to deal with for the rest of my life. This wound will probably never close,” said Jordan.

Jordan says his son had just told him he decided he wanted to join the military two weeks ago.

“I just couldn’t wait to see what type of man he was going to become,” said Jordan.

Mobile police say the teen was shot and killed on Brill Road at the Bayou Bend apartments early Saturday morning around 12:30.

Neighbors told us they heard up to ten gunshots that morning.

His father tells us he was driving his car and was alone at the time. He says he wasn’t sure why his son was at those apartments, but that he won’t stop until he gets some answers.

“I wouldn’t dare sit back and allow these guys to think that it’s ok to take somebody’s child. And that that’s cool, that’s the hip thing. I’ve done got me one under my belt, a body under my belt. These young guys they think it’s cool. I would never ever let you feel like it was ok to take my child. I want justice, I want to pursue it to the furthest extent of the law. I won’t rest until I find out who did this to my child. He did not deserve what they did to him. He really didn’t, he didn’t live that type of life to have what happened to him the way it happened. He didn’t deserve that,” said Jordan.

His family is asking anyone with information to call Mobile police, so they can have justice for someone taken too soon.

“I’m going to miss him so much. I can’t stop thinking about him all day and all night, I close my eyes, he’s all I can see right now. It hurts,” said Jordan.