‘I just pray it isn’t my worst nightmare’: Mother of Mobile teen missing for one week speaks out

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s been one week since 16-year-old Markia Yates went missing from her home in Mobile.

ALEA put out an Emergency Missing Child Alert on Friday afternoon for Markia Yates. Markia’s mother Stephanie Rodgers is beyond heartbroken by the situation. She tells WKRG News 5 the family has been looking nonstop the entire week. “I just pray it isn’t my worst nightmare,” Rodgers says.

Rodgers walked us through the night Markia vanished. She says they were visiting with family for the majority of Sunday, Feb. 21, and when those family members left, they decided to lie down for a bit. Rodgers says she was in her bed for no more than 20 minutes when she decided to get back up.

“I decided to get back up to go to the store, and I called for her, and she didn’t answer and she wasn’t in her room,” Rodgers said. Markia though, was nowhere to be found, which Rodgers says is very much out of the ordinary. “I don’t even let her go out and take the trash unless I go out there with her, and so it was scary that the door was left open like it was. I got in my car and I rode and I rode and I rode thinking maybe I could catch her walking somewhere, or see her walking, but I never did find her” Rodgers said.

That’s when the panic set in for mom. She then called police and other family members to let them know what had happened. It’s been a week now, and Rodgers says every day gets harder, and as time goes on, her worry continues to set in. Rodgers says she and Markia have a special bond because Markia is her youngest child of eight.

“We do everything together, we shop we fish, we cook. I’m just a scared frightened mother, I don’t even know what to say. I’m just scared and don’t know where my child is. I just want her home safe, that’s it,” Rodgers said.

Markia was last seen wearing a blue, pink and yellow jacket with pink jogging pants and a Betty Boop backpack. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Markia Yates, call 911 or Mobile Police at 251-208-1700.