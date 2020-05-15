‘I have no ill feelings towards suspect,’ victim’s family of the Coden double homicide speaks out

CODEN, Ala. (WKRG) — Two people killed, at separate locations in Coden and a suspect now in custody.

Shane Marceaux is charged with two counts of capital murder, in the deaths of Nhat Tran and Kendall Sprinkle.

Family members of Kendall Sprinkle tell News 5’s Amber Grigley Marceaux came to Sprinkle’s home asking to hide. They said after he told him no, Marceaux then shot and killed him.

“Heartbroken. Just to think that somebody come in his yard and took something precious to the whole family.”

Still in shock about what happened here on Old Rock Road in the wee hours of the morning. The family did ask for me not to show them on camera but wanted to express their pain after this random act that claimed the life of Kendall Sprinkle.

Sprinkle’s cousin tells us Marceaux had issues with someone else a few miles from this area, shot and killed that person, and ran in Sprinkle’s yard looking for a place to hide.

“My cousin said no, he wasn’t down with that bunch of stuff and just wanted him to leave. And he shot him.”

His cousin said Marceaux shot Sprinkle in his back and hand.

From Rock Road, police say Marceaux ran, leading to a search. With officers eventually taking him into custody on Hemley Road.

Family members tell us that Sprinkle was on the right track.

“Everybody has their demons. He went through his things but he was doing so good.”

She said he was a commercial fisherman, a fun and outgoing person who never met a stranger.

Until Friday morning.

“I don’t have any ill will towards anybody. Because I believe something happens the way it needs to happen for a reason. We just ask that everyone keep us in prayer.”

The family has set up a donation fundraiser on Facebook to help with funeral costs.

