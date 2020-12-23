‘I don’t celebrate Christmas anymore:’ Vigil held for men killed one year ago off DIP

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dozens gathered Tuesday night on Steiner Street to honor the lives of George Longshaw and Harold Wallace.

Police say they were shot to death last year.

Loved ones held candles and balloons – and wore shirts with the victims’ faces on them.

“It’s birthday day tomorrow, I don’t celebrate my birthday no more. Christmas is coming up, I don’t celebrate Christmas no more. None of this is the same to me anymore,” one of them said.

Police arrested Margaruita Dinkins, 30, in Wallace and Longshaw’s deaths. She’s currently out on bond.

